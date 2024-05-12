HAVE you seen this man?
Police would like to speak to Steven Phillips in connection with an investigation into coercive and controlling behaviour.
He is aged between 40 and 45 and has links to Caerphilly and Cardiff.
Crimestoppers says he is also known as Steven Ryback and the alleged offending took place in the Mynach area of Cardiff.
A spokesperson for the charity said: “If you have any information in relation to his whereabouts please contact CrimeStoppers by ringing 0800 555111.”
