A MAN has appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court accused of growing cannabis in a Gwent village.
Klajdi Musta, 35, of Coed y Brain Road, Llanbradach, Caerphilly is alleged to have produced the class B drug on May 3.
The defendant is due to appear before the crown court on June 4.
Musta was remanded in custody.
The growing of cannabis is illegal in Wales and England under section 4(1) of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.
