A MAN from Cwmbran who had been reported missing has been found.
Bruce Harris, 48, had been reported missing after not being seen since 9:10 am on Friday, May 10.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans and was described as 5ft 6 tall of a medium build, with curly grey hair.
He was found after a two-day search into his whereabouts.
Gwent Police shared the news on social media and thanked the public for their assistance with the appeal.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Bruce Harris, 48, who was reported missing has now been found. Thank you for sharing our appeal."
