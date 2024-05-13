Bruce Harris, 48, had been reported missing after not being seen since 9:10 am on Friday, May 10.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans and was described as 5ft 6 tall of a medium build, with curly grey hair.

He was found after a two-day search into his whereabouts.

Gwent Police shared the news on social media and thanked the public for their assistance with the appeal.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Bruce Harris, 48, who was reported missing has now been found. Thank you for sharing our appeal."