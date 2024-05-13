More than 630,000 pensioners in Wales are set to benefit from this increase with some set to receive an extra £900 a year through Pension Credit.

Pension Credit is designed to help people over State Pension age and on a low income with daily living costs, though you do not need to be in receipt of State Pension to receive it.

It tops up a person’s income to a minimum of £218.15 per week for single pensioners and to £332.95 for couples.

More than 630,000 people in Wales eligible for increase in Pension Credit

The DWP revealed there has been an 8.5% increase to state pensions benefitting 635,000 people in Wales.

The increase in pensions means:

Full rate pension credit claimants will receive an extra £900 a year

Basic state pension claimants will receive an extra £690 a year.

The UK Government Wales and DWP is now encouraging pensioners in Wales to check if they are eligible for either of these increases.

The UK Government Wales, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said: "Thousands of pensioners in Wales will benefit from an 8.5% increase to State pensions.

"Check your eligibility and how much you might get using the pensions calculator."

You can access the pensions calculator to check your eligibility for the increase here.

Who is eligible for Pension Credit?





To qualify for Pension Credit you must meet the following criteria:

Live in England, Scotland or Wales

Have reached the State Pension age (calculator for which can be found on the UK Government website)

If you are applying for Pension Credit with a partner (husband, wife, civil partner, someone you live with as a couple), you will be eligible if:

You and your partner have both reached State Pension age

One of you is getting Housing Benefit for people over State Pension age

For more information and to see if you are eligible for Pension Credit, visit the UK Government website.

Currently, around 1.4 million pensioners in Britain receive Pension Credit.

However, many are still not claiming this extra financial help.

Other benefits are also available to those on Pension Credit such as assistance with housing and council tax costs, as well as scoring extra help with heating bills.