A NEWPORT drug dealer is facing a lengthy prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to selling heroin in the city.
John Inker, 32, admitted possession with intent to supply the class A drug on April 8.
The defendant has a previous drug trafficking conviction, Newport Crown Court was told.
Inker, of Wharf Road, is due to be sentenced on May 24.
He was remanded in custody after appearing in court via a video link from Cardiff Prison.
