They are the hippest of properties to live in, the merging of country life and modern city living and you could be living like this in Barry!

A barn conversion has recently gone on the market for £50 short of £1m quid (bargain!).

That fabled saying said by the lucky few: 'I live in a barn conversion' (Image: Rightmove)

On Rightmove it says: “A fantastic opportunity to purchase this attractive barn conversion set within 0.5 acres within a wonderful location on the outskirts of Barry that offers a further three acre parcel of land, perfect for applicants whom have a keen interest in equestrian facilities.

The sheen of wood (Image: South Wales Property Photography)

“Accessed via a gated entrance into a large area of concreate laid hardstanding, with a hardcore laid drive throughout the parcel leading to a sizeable outdoor show arena.

“The flexible, adaptable accommodation would suit families and extended families, is deceptively spacious and will need to be viewed to be fully appreciated.

'Jeremy pass the champagne' (Image: South Wales Property Photography)

“To the ground floor, large living room, and kitchen are both accessed form the inner a hallway and both these rooms have doors opening to the rear garden.

“The especially large living room includes a wood fired stove within a stone fireplace.

“The kitchen has flagstone floors and a granite-topped units; a royal blue Aga which heats the hot water, is to remain and there is ample room for a dining table.

Country chic (Image: South Wales Property Photography)

Clean look (Image: South Wales Property Photography)

“To the ground floor there are three double bedrooms all of which have use of a bathroom with bath and shower.

A bedroom to undress in (Image: South Wales Property Photography)

“From the hallway, a staircase runs to the master bedroom and to an additional double bedroom and shower room.

Modern living in the country (Image: South Wales Property Photography)

“The master bedroom is a very large double with windows and an external staircase to the front elevation; and windows looking over the rear garden.

“A dressing room includes a range of fitted shelves and hanging space while the end suite bathroom has a bath and separate shower.

Shame about the view... (Image: South Wales Property Photography)

“Located close to the edge of Porthkerry Park and surrounded by farmland, The Coach House is within easy reach of the A4226 coast road, Barry town and the A48.

Imagine Clarkson’s Farm but in Barry (we dread to think).

Contact Harris and Birt, Cowbridge for more details.