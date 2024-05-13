The Fortune Hotel will invite viewers into a luxury Caribbean resort filled with glamour, opulence and deception.

10 pairs of contestants will arrive before they are given an all-important briefcase.

Inside one case is the ultimate jackpot of £250,000 in cash, eight are empty, and one contains the dreaded Early Checkout Card – whichever pair is left holding that case at the end of each show will see their stay brought to a dramatic, premature end.

Meet the guests checking into The Fortune Hotel 🛎



Check-in opens 13th May on ITV1 and ITVX @StephenMangan #TheFortuneHotel pic.twitter.com/V7Kqej6q1D — ITV (@ITV) May 7, 2024

What is ITV’s The Fortune Hotel about?





Every day the contestants have the chance to try to uncover who has which case through playing compelling challenges, and as the “Whogotit” mystery ramps up for the hotel guests, viewers at home will remain deliciously in the know throughout, witness to all of their plans and strategies playing out.

The climax of each episode is the nerve-shredding case swap in the seductive Lady Luck bar where each pair must decide whether to keep or swap their case.

Have the couple with the life-changing sum of cash managed to bluff and blag their way free of suspicion? Or will their case be ruthlessly taken off them? And who will be left holding the case containing the Early Checkout Card?

Who is the host of The Fortune Hotel on ITV?





The new series will be hosted by the “incomparable” Stephen Mangan – the actor is best known for his roles in The Split, Green Wing and I'm Alan Partridge among many others.

You can’t trust anyone at The Fortune Hotel… Do you have a reservation? 🛎 Check-in opens this May on ITV1 and ITVX #TheFortuneHotel pic.twitter.com/utYYloSnIh — ITV (@ITV) April 27, 2024

Speaking about The Fortune Hotel which is set to rival BBC’s The Traitors, Stephen told virginradio.co.uk: “There’s intrigue, there's drama. There's a lot of comedy. It's very funny. But there are alliances formed. People help each other or throw each other under the bus.

“The most joyous thing for me is the fact that they're in pairs. So you get to see mother and daughter have a go at each other because they don't think they're doing it right, or best mates, their relationship either flourishing or floundering. It's just a really intriguing, exciting, adventurous game show.”

Who is the cast for ITV’s The Fortune Hotel?





The 10 couples appearing on The Fortune Hotel according to TV Zone are:

Abbie and Tracy

Michael and Adam

Louie and Chloe

Lesley and Gary

Cherish and Jae

Susan and Jen

Jo-Ann and Will

Aisha and Samm

Dan and Claire

Tommy and Scott

Stephen added: “I think what's so lovely about it is how warmly we treat the characters.

“However luxurious the hotel, however devastatingly handsome the host, these shows work if there are characters in it that you root for, or find funny, or wind you up, but you need to have the right mix of people.

“I think that's why this show succeeds so brilliantly. They are a fascinating group of people who I think people will fall in love with, and be absolutely devastated when they get knocked out because only one pair can win.”

Recommended reading:

How to watch ITV’s The Fortune Hotel on TV

The Fortune Hotel opens its doors on ITV1 and ITVX on Monday, May 13 from 9pm.

It will then air every Monday to Thursday simultaneously (there are eight hour-long episodes in total).