In January 2024, Newport City Council announced new plans for Tredegar Park to improve the land for residents and waited for cabinet approval.

Last month the council confirmed that work began on its plans to improve Tredegar Park following a public consultation.

A Newport City Council Spokesperson said: “Work to improve the play area at Tredegar Park will start on Monday 13 May.

What the proposed Splash Park would look like after work is completed. Picture: Supplied (Image: Supplied)“This work could take around twelve weeks to complete and is part of a series of improvements to the park being carried out by the council. We apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused.”

Newport City Council’s proposal includes:

A better play area with more features and inclusive play equipment

Car Park and events space redesign

Better sports facilities, with a multi-use games area

A Sensory Garden

A “reconfiguration of the park to deliver better spaces for all park users”.

An eagerly awaited inclusive water play area/splash park.

Creating a new and inclusive café

The splash park will finally be delivered in Newport, after artists’ impressions of the site were put around Tredegar Park on April 2.

The facility at Tredegar Park opened in 2007 and was popular until it closed in 2014 due to maintenance problems.

Campaigners have fought since its closure for its return and now it looks set to return as part of the council's plans to improve the park.

Newport City Council confirm work has begun to improve Tredegar Park site. Picture: Google (Image: Google)Construction crews were spotted at the former site of the splash park last month, giving locals hope that the splash park will return.

Kompan UK, a Danish-founded company that makes children’s playgrounds and equipment, will build the park, with it rumoured to open later this year.

The council has revealed that work could take up to 12 weeks, which would mean it wouldn’t re-open until early August.