Work to improve the play area at Tredegar Park began today, Monday, May 13 and is expected to last up to twelve weeks.
In January 2024, Newport City Council announced new plans for Tredegar Park to improve the land for residents and waited for cabinet approval.
Last month the council confirmed that work began on its plans to improve Tredegar Park following a public consultation.
A Newport City Council Spokesperson said: “Work to improve the play area at Tredegar Park will start on Monday 13 May.
“This work could take around twelve weeks to complete and is part of a series of improvements to the park being carried out by the council. We apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused.”
Newport City Council’s proposal includes:
- A better play area with more features and inclusive play equipment
- Car Park and events space redesign
- Better sports facilities, with a multi-use games area
- A Sensory Garden
- A “reconfiguration of the park to deliver better spaces for all park users”.
- An eagerly awaited inclusive water play area/splash park.
- Creating a new and inclusive café
The splash park will finally be delivered in Newport, after artists’ impressions of the site were put around Tredegar Park on April 2.
The facility at Tredegar Park opened in 2007 and was popular until it closed in 2014 due to maintenance problems.
Campaigners have fought since its closure for its return and now it looks set to return as part of the council's plans to improve the park.
Construction crews were spotted at the former site of the splash park last month, giving locals hope that the splash park will return.
Kompan UK, a Danish-founded company that makes children’s playgrounds and equipment, will build the park, with it rumoured to open later this year.
The council has revealed that work could take up to 12 weeks, which would mean it wouldn’t re-open until early August.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel