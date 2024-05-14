Jack Harvey, 24, from Caerphilly has admitted trafficking cocaine and cannabis over a five-year period.

The defendant was caught by Gwent Police last month.

At the time they released a statement which read: “A 23-year-old man from Hengoed has been charged with multiple drug offences after reacting to officers carrying out a traffic stop on Saturday, April 13.

“After being stopped by officers the driver of the car ran into an address and was subsequently arrested.

“Following a search of the car and a bag a quantity of cannabis, cocaine and cash were found.

“The driver was also in possession of a scales and several mobile phones."

Harvey, of Heol Rees, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

The defendant also admitted possession with intent to supply cannabis and the simple possession of cocaine.

The offences were committed between September 2019 and April this year.

Harvey entered his guilty pleas before Judge Vanessa Francis who adjourned the case until June 17 for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

But she told him that report would only go towards determining the length of the prison sentence he would serve which will “probably be substantial”.

The defendant was remanded in custody after he appeared at Cardiff Crown Court via video link from the city’s prison.