From wands and special edition books to Lego sets and action figures, Mrs Nicol-Lewis - who is based in Bargoed, Caerphilly - has it all when it comes to Harry Potter collectables.

She even has a Guinness World Record to prove she really does have 'the largest collection of Harry Potter memorabilia' in the world.

She set the world record back in April 2021 with a whopping 5,284 items.

Tracey Nicol-Lewis from Bargoed, Caerphilly, is hoping to beat her own Guinness World Record for largest Harry Potter collection. (Image: SWNS)

Mrs Nicol-Lewis, 49, said: "I didn't even think I had that much in my collection but Martin said that I should go for the world record.

"I couldn't believe it when I found out I had the record for Wizarding World and Harry Potter - I couldn't believe it.

"I was friends with the man who was the previous Harry Potter record holder and I just didn't think I would beat him."

Her collection has expanded since then and she now says she has more than 7,000 items.

Mrs Nicol-Lewis is now boxing up all her items - with the help of her husband Martin - ready to count them in an attempt to beat her own record.

Tracey Nicol-Lewis believes her Harry Potter collection has now reached more than 7000 items. (Image: SWNS)

She said: "You have to have photos of every single item, you have to have a full itemised list of everything you own.

"As well as having two independent people counting the items.

"The whole process needs to be recorded and even if you stop for a break you need to keep the camera rolling.

"Once we have it all boxed up I will then lay it all out into groups ready for counting."

See inside the world's largest Harry Potter collection based in South Wales

Tracey first watched Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in 2002 just after the birth of her son and fell in love with the characters straight away.

It wasn't long before she acquired her first Harry Potter collectable - a chocolate frog from her local corner shop.

Little by little, the odd eBay bid and trades with friends grew her collection, and Tracey hit her first 100 items in about 2006.

In 2019, the collection had grown so much it forced the family to move to a larger property, one that could accommodate it all.

With her collection now exceeding 7,000 items, it has taken over every room in her house - but there are three rooms dedicated to the Harry Potter memorabilia.

Her hoard now includes special editions of the books and their spin-offs, and at least 127 action figures.

Her largest item is her cardboard book display for 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' which stands at five feet tall.

Mrs Nicol-Lewis has never had her collection valued but she estimates she spends on average £100 every month on new items.

The mum-of-one said: "Everything I like in my collection is just amazing, I love it.

"They have memories attached to them as well because I can remember the bits from the films or the books."

Take a look at some of the items from Tracey Nicol-Lewis' Harry Potter collection. (Image: SWNS)

She says that her favourite items change over time, but at the moment it was her collection of 47 wands.

To enhance her superfan credentials she also enjoys Harry Potter cosplay and attends events to meet other fanatics while dressed in her outfits.

Harry Potter collection "not my thing" says husband Martin

Mrs Nicol-Lewis' husband, Martin, 47, is supportive of his wife's passion but admitted "it's not my thing".

He said: "She calls herself a collector but I call her a hoarder - some of the items are cool but it is not my thing."

While Mr Nicol-Lewis doesn't share his wife's passion for the Wizarding World, it was his idea to count her collection for the Guinness World Records.

Mrs Nicol-Lewis said her husband was "amazing" and "puts up with my collection". He even goes as far as buying items for her on occasions.

The pair got married after four years together back in February 2020 in a Harry Potter-themed ceremony in Discovery Cove in Orlando, Florida.

The wedding cake was topped with a Golden Snitch and magic wand, as well as the words 'Martin found a keeper' - referring to the Quidditch position.

Mrs Nicol-Lewis also had a Gryffindor-inspired wedding dress and shoes which were made for her by her friends in the Harry Potter community.