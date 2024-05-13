As people across Gwent enjoyed the sunshine over the weekend, skies soon darkened and brought heavy rain and thunder which saw hailstones the size of golf balls.

Following a brief spell of heavy rain drivers were seen struggling to drive through flood water on Chepstow Road and roads were damaged on Lodge Road in Caerleon.

A spokesperson for Newport City Council, said: "Newport City Council crews were out yesterday responding to incidents caused by the thunderstorm when torrential rain and hailstones hit the city.

"Damage to the highway is being repaired and we will be working with Welsh Water and other stakeholders as part of our response."

See the pictures of the heavy rain and thunderstorm sent in by our readers.

Drivers struggle to drive through flood water on Chepstow Road. Picture: Kyle Betts (Image: Kyle Betts)Drivers struggle to drive through flood water on Chepstow Road.

Flood waters in Newport. Picture: Carys James (Image: Carys James)A result of 40 minutes of heavy rain! floodwaters in Chepstow

Our camera club member sent in this picture of massive hail at the folk festival in Newport. Picture: Sarah Brown - Camera Club (Image: Sarah Brown - Camera Club)Our camera club member sent in this picture of massive hail at the folk festival in Newport

Road pulled up from the rain. Picture: Ryan Povall (Image: Ryan Povall)Road damage on Lodge Road.

A readers garden covered in huge hailstones. Picture: Helga Hagdrid (Image: Helga Hagdrid)

One of our camera club members captured this impressive shot of Lightning​ over Newport. Picture: Jessica Marshall - Camera Club (Image: Jessica Marshall - Camera Club)One of our camera club members captured this impressive shot of Lightning​ over Newport.

Flood water runs down a road in Newport. Picture: Jay Coley (Image: Jay Coley)