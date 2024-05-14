Healthy Homes Solutions (HHS) has received more than £490k, enabling them to partner with other organisations and utilities to enhance its support for vulnerable individuals across Wales and the south west of England.

The HHS initiative, working in partnership with the Vulnerability Registration Service (VRS), will shed light on the detrimental effects of fuel poverty on health and wellbeing, navigating those in at-risk and poverty-stricken households to a variety of organisations.

The funding was made possible through gas emergency and pipeline service, Wales & West Utilities, via their Vulnerability and Carbon Monoxide Allowance (VCMA) fund.

The funding enables HHS to offer immediate registration to the Priority Services Register (PRS) and the Telephone Preference Service (TPS) and provides an array of other support services which include carbon monoxide advice and monitors, cancer care, Warm Homes Discounts Scheme, advice on damp and mould, mental health support, debt management advice and information on reducing energy bills, among others.

Derek Owen, managing director at HHS, said: "The funding will allow us to partner and collaborate with organisations and utilities across Wales & West Utilities region, to ensure that vulnerable and in-poverty homes not only receive consistent information but also benefit from a tailored triage service that addresses both energy efficiency and the broader challenges of today's living costs and wellbeing."

This extension of support across the Wales & West Utilities region follows a successful pilot and further 10k home extension run in Manchester, Birmingham, North London, and East England, which started in 2022.

Sophie Shorney, VCMA manager at Wales & West Utilities, said: "We are delighted to provide this vital funding through the VCMA.

"The fund allows us to work in partnership with organisations to reach more people and provide them with the help they need to ensure they receive the right support and help with their bills, to help keep them safe and warm in their own homes."

Helen Lord, CEO of the VRS, added: "The HHS & VRS initiative exemplifies the remarkable outcomes we can accomplish through collaborative efforts toward a shared vision.

"This approach is unique and innovative and ensures accessibility for everyone experiencing vulnerability."

From April 2021 to March 2026, Wales & West Utilities has committed £25m to projects supporting vulnerable consumers and raising awareness of carbon monoxide dangers, aiming to keep people safe from this ‘silent killer’.

The funding is distributed through VCMA, with 75 per cent of the funds spent on relevant projects in Wales and south west England, while 25 per cent will be directed to collaborative projects across the UK.

Contact Wales & West Utilities via VCMA@wwutilities.co.uk if you have a project that could benefit from their support.

They provide energy to 7.5m people across the south west of England and Wales.

For emergencies such as gas leaks or suspected carbon monoxide presence, the 24/7 hotline is 0800 111 999.