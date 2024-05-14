JAMIE JOHNSON, 34, of Ringwood Place, Ringland, Newport was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood at Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire on December 12, 2022.

He must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DEVON BANCROFT, 25, of St Georges Court, Tredegar was jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to burglary by stealing a £1,200 motorcycle following a break-in at a garden shed in Alma Street, Abertillery in February 2023.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £85 costs.

KELSEY WILLIAMS, 25, of Newman Close, Newport must pay £204 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 on October 9, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

SOPHIE DAVIES, 34, of Uskvale Drive, Caerleon, Newport must pay £224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 on October 7, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DAVID LEWIS, 68, of Wernrheolydd Road, Wernrheolydd, Penrhos, Monmouthshire must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.



His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KYLE DAVID BUSH, 31, of Lloyd Street, Newport must pay £458 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty of speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on July 20, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

AQUIB ALI, 30, of Corporation Road, Newport was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GARETH GLEN WILLIAMS, 40, of Lewis Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GARETH GRIMSTEAD-HEAMES, 40, of Pen y Cwarel Road, Wyllie, Blackwood was given an absolute discharge after he admitted two counts of assault by beating on January 2.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs.

JUNE CADDICK, 47, of Maesglas Grove, Newport must pay £358 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on October 10, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DARREN JOHN COOK, 46, of Mining School Close, Crumlin, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months after he was found guilty of speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone in Newport on the A48 SDR on June 30, 2023.

He must pay £736 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

HELEN HOUSE, 57, of Glyndwr Road, Rassau, Ebbw Vale must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on October 14, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

STANISLAV TIRPAK, 45, of Lloyd Street, Newport was fined £120 after pleading guilty to stealing a mobile phone during a burglary at a portable cabin at SDS on November 9, 2023.

He must pay £85 costs.

ANTHONY HEMINGWAY, 35, of Graigview Terrace, Emlyn Road, Talywain, Pontypool must pay £241 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone in Newport on the A48 SDR on August 17, 2023.

RICHARD DONALD MAPP, 43, of Upland Drive, Trevethin, Pontypool must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 23a and Junction 25 on October 8, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.