Now in its seventh year, DVLA's annual Code Challenge encourages pupils and students to show their problem-solving, teamwork, and computer programming skills.

The competition forms a part of DVLA’s STEM programme, promoting and nurturing science, technology, engineering and mathematics talents in youths for more than a decade.

School and college teams will go head-to-head in various gaming-based coding trials, testing their skills in situations for known UK entities like the Ministry of Defence and the fire service.

The winners have a chance to procure thousands of pounds worth IT equipment for their schools.

"DVLA's Code Challenge provides students with a fantastic opportunity to bring their ideas to life through coding in a fun and interactive environment," DVLA chief executive Julie Lennard said.

"The competition not only focuses on hands-on learning with real-world applications, but it also promotes teamwork," she added.

The event takes place on December 3, 2024 at DVLA’s Richard Ley Development Centre.

Further details can be found at the DVLA's STEM website.