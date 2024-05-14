Eluned Morgan, the Welsh Government’s cabinet secretary for health and social care, recently toured the University’s Glyntaff Campus, including the state-of-the-art clinical simulation centre.

The centre is designed to emulate an acute care NHS environment, providing students with realistic clinical settings for practical experience.

Welcomed by USW vice-chancellor, Dr Ben Calvert, and accompanied by members of USW’s Faculty of Life Sciences and Education, Ms Morgan was shown various training facilities.

These included wards and emergency departments, student support infrastructure, as well as pre- and post-registration nursing, social care, placements, the work of USW's Intensive Learning Academy, the Hydra Simulation suite, and the Welsh Institute for Health and Social Care (WIHSC).

The centre trains a variety of healthcare professionals, from anaesthetists to paediatricians to paramedics.

During her visit, Ms Morgan had the opportunity to speak to several students about the education and support received from experienced professionals on faculty, many of whom have spent years working in frontline healthcare roles.

Dr Calvert said: "We were delighted to welcome the health secretary to the university and the clinical simulation suite, which provides cutting-edge facilities for educating the next generation of healthcare professionals."

He highlighted the realism of the clinical facilities at the sim centre, noting they were second to none and vital for providing the hands-on experience needed for healthcare providers.

Ms Morgan said: "It was a privilege to meet students at the University of South Wales and see them making great use of the new state-of-the-art clinical simulation suite at the Sim Centre."

She hailed the benefits of the centre, adding: "These fantastic new facilities will help train and develop our future healthcare workforce in Wales, and importantly, improve patient experience."