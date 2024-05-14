David TC Davies was welcomed by Welsh ICE on Thursday, May 9, to discuss plans to improve economic growth in Wales.

Mr. Davies engaged with entrepreneurs, small business owners, and stakeholders to explore opportunities for supporting entrepreneurial initiatives across Wales. The visit highlighted Welsh ICE's role in driving economic growth and its commitment to growing a thriving community of businesses.

Discussions focused on the challenges and opportunities facing businesses and how government support can further facilitate their success. Welsh ICE showcased its diverse range of businesses and services, including coworking memberships, business support services, and its flagship training program, the 5-9 Club.

The UK Government has also contributed over a million pounds to Ffos Caerffili, a shipping container-style market which is home to a variety of independent traders and food and drink vendors. The Secretary of State chatted to customers and traders on his tour and discussed how the project is helping to revitalise Caerphilly’s town centre.

David TC Davies said: “I’ve much enjoyed visiting Caerphilly and seeing for myself the huge difference that UK Government funding is making to communities like these.

"Welsh ICE is providing a valuable resource for small businesses, helping them grow and flourish and contribute to the prosperity of the town.

"The new container market is a really vibrant place which attracts visitors and locals to support independent traders.

“Congratulations to everyone who has worked hard to make these projects a success.”

Welsh ICE has received significant funding from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund, administered through Caerphilly County Borough Council & Newport City Council to support economic growth in Wales.

Additionally, support initiatives from the Welsh Government through Business Wales have enabled Welsh ICE to expand its programmes and services, providing valuable support to entrepreneurs and small businesses.

Welsh ICE chief executive, Lesley Williams said: "We are really grateful for the support from the Shared Prosperity Fund and other partners, which has allowed us to expand our efforts in driving economic growth and innovation in Wales."

Welsh ICE remains dedicated to fostering collaboration and innovation within the business community. To date over 2000 businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs have been supported, over 75% of which are still trading after three years compared to the UK average of 61%.

For more information about Welsh ICE, you can call 02920 140 040, email hello@welshice.org or visit www.welshice.org.