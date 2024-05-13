The William Owen in Haverfordwest, part of the JD Wetherspoons chain, has been voted County cider Pub of the Year by the Pembrokeshire Branch of the Campaign for Real Ale.

Pub manager Nicola Morris, herself a CAMRA member, was presented with her award by CAMRA branch chair Alwen Thomas last Thursday.

“CAMRA campaigns for real cider, as well as real ale, and it is a pleasure to see a popular town centre pub offering a good range of both,” said Alwen.

“Since its founding in 1979, Wetherspoons has been a stalwart supporter of CAMRA’s defence of traditional beverages.

“Nicola continues that commitment by offering local drinkers a choice of quality ciders, from Wales and further afield”.

Nicola, who has been managing the William Owen since last year, says that her pub is keen to promote traditional ciders, as well as ales, and to that end intends to hold a cider festival over the coming summer.

The William Owen was also runner-up to the Cresselly Arms at Cresswell Quay for CAMRA’s overall Pembrokeshire Pub of the Year award.

The Pembrokeshire pub will now goes forward to the competition to decide CAMRA's West Wales Cider Pub of the Year.

If it wins that it will go on to the Wales and UK national CAMRA Cider Pub of the Year competitions.

CAMRA’s National Pub of the Year awards are annual competitions to find the very best pubs in the UK.

Running since 1988, the CAMRA competitions help to showcase quality pubs around the UK which are the best places in which to enjoy a pint of real ale, cider or perry.