POLICE have found a man who was reported as missing over the weekend.
Simon Naylor, a 36-year-old from Newport, had last been seen in Williams Close at around 3.35pm on Friday May 10, prompting a desperate search.
He was described as of slim build with short, blond hair and is around 5’ 6” tall and also wears glasses.
Mr Naylor had been asked to get in touch, as had anyone with information.
Gwent Police confirmed he had been found in a social media post at around 9.15am on Monday, May 13.
In the post, they thanked the public for sharing their appeal.
