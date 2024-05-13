Fraudsters are known to target people on online websites, social media apps or even through phone calls and text messages.

But if you are looking for some handy advice to protect yourself and your money as much as possible, the most common times of the week for people to be scammed have been revealed.

When is the most common time of the week to be scammed?





Do you want to find out if any of your online accounts might have been compromised? — Action Fraud (@actionfrauduk) May 11, 2024

People are most likely to be scammed in the afternoon, new research has indicated.

A survey of more than 3,000 people across the UK who have fallen victim to fraud in the past two years found 43% were scammed in the afternoon – making this the most likely time of day when people said they fell victim to fraud.

Midweek is also often a popular time for scammers to be successful, with Wednesday and Thursday being the most likely days when people said they were scammed.

A fifth (20%) of people said they had a lot on their mind when they were scammed, while one in six (15%) said they had been feeling tired, the Censuswide survey for Take Five to Stop Fraud in March and April found.

Additionally, nearly three in 10 (29%) people surveyed said that being the victim of fraud has had a negative impact on their mental health.

A third (33%) said it had made them less trusting of people generally.

Paul Maskall, Take Five to Stop Fraud spokesperson explained: “When we’re at our busiest, we are more likely to miss the red flags that might otherwise warn us that something could be a scam.

"That’s why it’s important to follow the advice of the Take Five to Stop Fraud campaign and stop, challenge and protect to stay safe from fraud.

“When we are worried or our mind is elsewhere it can make us more susceptible to scams, or ‘scamsceptible’.

"Therefore, it’s important to take a moment to stop and think whether it could be fake before parting with your money or financial and personal information.”

🚨 SCAM ALERT 🚨



We've identified a new VAT email scam, which may encourage you to scan a QR code. 📧



HMRC will never ask you to submit personal information via a QR code. ❌



If you have received this email, do not engage, and report it to us using the link below.🔻 — HM Revenue & Customs (@HMRCgovuk) May 2, 2024

With this in mind, Take Five has launched a scamsceptible tool (which can be found here) to give tailored advice to users.

Through five questions, the tool developed with academic Dr David Modic assesses some factors that can make people more susceptible to fraud and gives tips on how to stay safe.

How do you avoid being scammed?





To help people stay safe, the Take Five to Stop Fraud campaign advice is to:

Stop – Taking a moment to stop and think before parting with your money or information could keep you safe

Challenge – Could it be fake? It is OK to reject, refuse or ignore any requests. Only criminals will try to rush or panic you

Protect – Contact your bank immediately if you think you have fallen for a scam and report it to Action Fraud

Take Five is run by banking and finance industry body UK Finance and Take Five Week runs from May 13 to 19 2024.