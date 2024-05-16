Gwent Police is joining forces across the country in raising awareness around the dangers of carrying knives and blades.

Sceptre – the National Police Chief’s Council’s focus on tackling knife crime and serious violence – reflects a year-round approach to tackling knife crime and serious violence, one that:

restricts the sale and supply of knives

identifies knife-carriers

educates the public about the consequences of carrying a blade

safeguards and supports communities

Five police stations in Gwent have had knife amnesty bins set up, which will allow people to safely, and anonymously, dispose of knives and blades.

The bins will be accessible every day until Sunday, May 19 at these locations and times:

Newport Central: 8am - 7pm

Monmouth: 9am - 1pm and 2pm – 4pm

Blackwood: 9am - 1pm and 2pm – 4pm

Ebbw Vale: 9am - 1pm and 2pm – 4pm

Cwmbran: 9am - 1pm and 2pm – 4pm

People looking to deposit knives at these surrender bins are asked to store them securely when transporting them and then package the blade prior to placing them in the bins so they can be removed safely.

Throughout the week, Gwent officers will carry out targeted patrols across the five local authority areas and deliver presentations in schools to raise awareness of the devastating impact knife crime can have on individuals, families and our communities.

Officers from the service’s problem-solving hub will also be working with Trading Standards teams throughout the campaign, and visiting retailers across Caerphilly, Newport and Monmouthshire to talk about its responsible sellers scheme.

Superintendent Ryan Francis said: “Knives have no place on Gwent streets, and, through Sceptre, we have a multi-faceted approach in place to ensure the public stay safe, offenders are highlighted and prosecuted, and the next generation understand the dangers of carrying a knife.

“Identifying current knife carriers, seizing weapons and making arrests is only part of our approach to tackling knife crime.

“We work with partners, like local authorities, schools and Fearless, to both better understand the motivation behind carrying a blade and to educate people that carrying one doesn’t make you safer but puts you at more risk; we work with retailers to ensure the safe and responsible sale of knives, and; operationally, carry out knife sweeps and stop searches to remove them from our streets.

“We will not tolerate any form of crime or disorder involving weapons and want our communities to know they can come to us with any information they have around serious violence in our communities.

“Every knife we take off the street is another life potentially saved.”

If anyone has information or concerns about knife crime, they should call Gwent Police on 101, direct message on social media, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Anyone worried about someone or looking for support themselves can visit knifefree.co.uk for advice.