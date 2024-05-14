A TEENAGE drug dealer has admitted trafficking cocaine in Newport.

Abutaluh Sakibazad, 18, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply the class A drug on Commercial Road in the Pill area of the city.

The offence occurred on April 4, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Sakibazad, of Commercial Road, Newport is due to be sentenced on June 14.

He was granted conditional bail by Judge Carl Harrison.