A48 remains closed at major city roundabout after crash

A48 closed after crash near Newport Coldra roundabout

By Lauran O'Toole

  • There is currently no access to the A48 westbound into Newport from Coldra roundabout.
  • The exit slip road at J24 westbound has been reopened.
  • The A48 filter lane on that slip road remains closed.
  • Gwent Police received reports of an overturned tanker on the A48 at around 11.45am yesterday, May 13.

