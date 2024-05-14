A48 remains closed at major city roundabout after crash

- There is currently no access to the A48 westbound into Newport from Coldra roundabout.
- The exit slip road at J24 westbound has been reopened.
- The A48 filter lane on that slip road remains closed.
- Gwent Police received reports of an overturned tanker on the A48 at around 11.45am yesterday, May 13.
Live
