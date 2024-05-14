Gwent Police received a report of a crash in Ty Gwyn Way, Cwmbran at around 1.40pm on Saturday May 11.

Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and the crash involved an e-scooter.

A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital for treatment.

At the time the road was closed for over three hours.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision in Ty Gwyn Way, Cwmbran at around 1.40pm on Saturday 11 May.

"Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and the collision involved an e-scooter.

"A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital for treatment."