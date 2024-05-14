A TEENAGE boy has been taken to hospital after a Cwmbran e-scooter crash.
Gwent Police received a report of a crash in Ty Gwyn Way, Cwmbran at around 1.40pm on Saturday May 11.
Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and the crash involved an e-scooter.
A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital for treatment.
At the time the road was closed for over three hours.
