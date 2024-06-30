If you can give a Hope dog a home, visit www.hoperescue.org.uk/adopt to find out more.

If you are unable to adopt a dog at the moment but would still like to help, please consider a regular donation to help the rescue's our work for vulnerable dogs, www.hoperescue.org.uk/donate

Roscoe is bursting with energy and enthusiasm for life, always ready to embark on new adventures with his human companions. His new owners will need to be committed to further training and helping him to flourish in his new home. He has shown some resource guarding tendencies and is looking for a patient and understanding home where his owners are committed to helping work on these anxieties. The behavioural team at Hope Rescue will support any adopter with this.

Slinky thrives on human contact and enjoys gentle fuss. She's a great fit for home with children aged 12 and above. She can be strong on the lead when excited and her new owner/s will need to be able to manage her strength. Slinky is lacking in confidence around other dogs. Slinky can build a relationship with walking buddies overtime but wants to be the only dog at home.

Petra is looking for understanding owners who can provide a quiet home and help to build her confidence. She could live with sensible older children of 14-plus who understand when a dog needs space. Petra is looking for owners who will be home the majority of the day and build up the time she is left home alone gradually. Petra may need support with house training.

Augustus, or Auggy as he is affectionately known, can be shy in new situations, but it doesn’t take him long to overcome this. We are looking to find him a home with another dog as this really helps with his confidence. He can often be found curled up alongside his foster brother. Augustus is only young and will need support with his house training. His new owners will need to be able to manage not leaving him home alone initially while he settles in.

Zeta is big girl with a big heart. Since arriving with us she's been on a bit of a journey resulting in having to have her eye removed after our vets found inflammation and a lump. In true Malamute style, Zeta is a chatterbox. She would certainly enjoy the company of another dog at home but could also be an only dog with social walks. Zeta could share her home with teens 14-plus provided they are comfortable with larger dogs.