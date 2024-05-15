Michelle Dixon, 44, and Jordan Dixon, 26, attacked the victim, who cannot be named because he is under 18, in Newport on March 7.

They had been due to be sentenced after she pleaded guilty to common assault and he admitted causing grievous bodily harm.

The case was adjourned to July 11 after Jordan Dixon submitted a basis of plea that he had thrown a single punch to the boy’s face.

There will be a trial of issue because the Crown Prosecution Service reject that claim and say there were multiple punches.

Cardiff Crown Court heard that several prosecution witnesses will be called at the trial of issue and that there is Ring doorbell footage capturing part of the assault.

Jason Howells, prosecuting, said they Howells said they put forward Jordan Dixon’s offence would attract a sentencing range of between two and four years in custody.

The victim underwent surgery following his offence.

Daniel Jones representing Jordan Dixon asked for his client’s sentence to go ahead immediately.

He told he court: “There was no weapon used and this was a spontaneous and short-lived incident.

“It isn’t a grave injury and there were no permanent or irreversible injuries.

“There is no evidence from the complainant.

“This was a fast moving fight in the street.”

Mr Jones added: “He is 26 years old and has no previous convictions.

“The defendant has a pregnant partner who is 20 weeks pregnant.”

The judge, Recorder Alun Eynon-Evans, adjourned the case for the trial of issue to take place.

Jordan Dixon was remanded in custody and Michelle Dixon was granted conditional bail.

One of those conditions is for Michelle Dixon, formerly of Medway Road, Bettws, Newport not to contact the victim.

Jordan Dixon, of Darwin Drive, Bettws, Newport hugged his mother in the dock before he was taken back down to the cells.