The singer dubbed 'Voice of an Angel' put family home The Spinney, in Dinas Powys, up for sale for a cool £2.3million in August 2023, having bought it in 2010 for £1.3million.

However, Spinney was looking at sitting on the market for almost a year until two agents tasked with shifting Ms Church’s house pronto managed to get their hands on the marketing of the property

Jemma Friday, Vale and Cardiff agent for Fine and Country, explained that Spinney, hidden away amongst Dinas Powys golf club, was struggling to sell due to the wrong focus.

Original marketers were selling the house on just that – the house. However, Ms Friday explained the key to the sale was the stunning gardens – something she said the new owners were particularly attracted to.

When Ms Friday and colleague Ms Sorcha Rodbard Hedderwick got hold of advertisement she explained viewings shot up.

“At first Spinney didn’t have any interest at all,” explained Ms Friday, “but there was little marketing round the gardens and the land so when we took over it we changed the marketing and focussed on the outside.”

Charlotte Church was struggling to shift her Vale mansion (Image: Fine and Country)

Church has moved to mid Wales (Image: Supplied)

Vale agents for Fine and Country Jemma Friday (right) and Sorcha Rodbard Hedderwick successfully sold Ms Church's property (Image: Linked In)

Ms Friday and Ms Rodbard Hedderwick seem to have worked miracles, selling the house for just £200,000 under the original asking price when Ms Church slashed off £300,000 to try convince someone to buy.

“We had an offer nearly straight away when we took it over and four potential buyers in the running,” explained Ms Friday - the offer fell through with the potential buyer deciding to move to the Cotswolds.

The property was originally on the market for £2.3m (Image: Fine and Country)

Church slashed £300k off the price to try shift it (Image: Fine and Country)

She eventually sold it for £2.1m (Image: Fine and Country)

Despite that, the sale has gone through with money exchanging hands last Friday and later this month the new owners move into Spinney.

So, where’s Charlotte gone now she’s out the Vale?

The Voice of and Angel headed in Mid-Wales direction where she bought Rhydoldog House in 2021 and runs it as ‘The Dreaming’ for paying guests to 'reconnect with themselves and the natural world'.

