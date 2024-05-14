A celebration to mark a Monmouthshire town’s 500th anniversary of its town charter will take place this weekend.
Chepstow is celebrating 500 years of its town arch and its town charter, granted in 1524 by Marcher, Lord Charles Somerset, 1st Earl of Worcester on Saturday, May 18.
The town is celebrating by hosting a Tudor Street party throughout the town centre from 10.30 am with a special concert of tutor music in St Mary’s Priory at 7pm.
Here is all you need to know about the special event:
History
In 1524, the town was granted its first charter and became part of Monmouthshire during the reign of King Henry VIII.
The castle and town changed hands several times during the English Civil War, and the regicide Henry Marten was later imprisoned and died in the castle.
In the late eighteenth century, the town became an important centre for tourism when the ‘Wye Tour’ became popular.
Visitors regularly took boats to draw and paint the "picturesque" views of the area, including Tintern Abbey, Piercefield House, and the ruined Chepstow Castle.
What to expect on the day?
From 10.30am until 3pm, there will be a range of fun activities on the day. There are several food, drink, and market stalls available.
There will also be children’s activities, drama, Tudor games, and falconry.
The Chepstow Society are inviting locals to take part in a free Tutor Town Walk to explore the historic town, at the time of their 1524 town charter and refurbishment of the town arch.
Those interested in the walk are asked to meet outside the White Lion hostelry at the top of the High Street, for an informative stroll led by society members.
The tour will include a look inside the arch itself and will last for about 90 minutes, walks are taking place at 12.45 am and 2.30 pm.
To end the celebrations there will be a Tutor concert featuring music from Unicorn Singers at St Mary’s Priory at 7 pm.
Road Closures?
Road closures will be in place on the High Street from its junction with B4293 (at the Town Arch) to its junction with Beaufort Square from 8am until4 pm.
Bank Street will also be closed from its junction with High Street to its junction with Hocker Hill Street from 8 am until 4 pm.
