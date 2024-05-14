Chepstow is celebrating 500 years of its town arch and its town charter, granted in 1524 by Marcher, Lord Charles Somerset, 1st Earl of Worcester on Saturday, May 18.

The town is celebrating by hosting a Tudor Street party throughout the town centre from 10.30 am with a special concert of tutor music in St Mary’s Priory at 7pm.

Chepstow High Street will be closed to traffic on Saturday, May 18 as the town celebrates 500th anniversary of town charter and town arch. Picture: Supplied (Image: Supplied)Here is all you need to know about the special event:

History

In 1524, the town was granted its first charter and became part of Monmouthshire during the reign of King Henry VIII.

The castle and town changed hands several times during the English Civil War, and the regicide Henry Marten was later imprisoned and died in the castle.

The town was granted its first charter in 1524 and became part of Monmouthshire during the reign of King Henry VIII. The castle changed hands so many times during the English Civil War. Picture: Henry VII (L) - I stock pic by Gwengoat. Chepstow Castle: Rachel Amedro-Edwards (Image: Istockpicture - Gwengoat / Rachel Amerdro-Edwards)In the late eighteenth century, the town became an important centre for tourism when the ‘Wye Tour’ became popular.

Visitors regularly took boats to draw and paint the "picturesque" views of the area, including Tintern Abbey, Piercefield House, and the ruined Chepstow Castle.

What to expect on the day?

From 10.30am until 3pm, there will be a range of fun activities on the day. There are several food, drink, and market stalls available.

There will also be children’s activities, drama, Tudor games, and falconry.

The Chepstow Society are inviting locals to take part in a free Tutor Town Walk to explore the historic town, at the time of their 1524 town charter and refurbishment of the town arch.

Those interested in the walk are asked to meet outside the White Lion hostelry at the top of the High Street, for an informative stroll led by society members.

Town history walk to start from White Lion at the top of the High Street at 12.40 and 2.30pm. Picture: NQ Staff (Image: newsquest)The tour will include a look inside the arch itself and will last for about 90 minutes, walks are taking place at 12.45 am and 2.30 pm.

To end the celebrations there will be a Tutor concert featuring music from Unicorn Singers at St Mary’s Priory at 7 pm.

Road Closures?

Road closures will be in place on the High Street from its junction with B4293 (at the Town Arch) to its junction with Beaufort Square from 8am until4 pm.

Bank Street will also be closed from its junction with High Street to its junction with Hocker Hill Street from 8 am until 4 pm.