Dogs can also suffer and there are a few symptoms pet owners can look out for.

The main causes of hay fever in dogs in spring include trees, grass and weeds because they release pollen into the air and cause some animals to develop an irritation to the airborne particles.

To help you out, pet experts at TrustedHousesitters have shared five ways you can find out if your dog has seasonal allergies and how to treat them.

How to spot hay fever in dogs – symptoms to look out for

Scratching and biting skin

Is your dog scratching or biting at their skin? This could be a sign of hay fever.

Dogs with allergies can become itchy around their chest, paw or armpit and although it might not be unusual, if it’s left untreated it can mean they’ll start biting their skin.

This can cause severe discomfort as well as infected sores and scabs.

Your dog might also drag their face or body across carpet or rough surfaces to give them some relief from the itching.

Dogs can experience itchy skin when they have hay fever (Image: Getty)

Bald patches in fur

Look out for any bald patches under your dog’s legs, between the toes and on their sides and belly.

It’s worth speaking to your vet so you can find out which allergy your dog is suffering from.

Sneezing backwards

A change of weather can use dogs to sneeze, just like humans. However, dogs actually reverse sneeze.

One of the reasons this can happen is when a muscle spasm in the back of the throat occurs due to pollen.

It’s normal and not dangerous for dogs to have occasional reverse sneezes but if you notice your dog is doing them consistently, it’s best to get in touch with your vet.

Watery eyes

If you notice your dog has watery ocular discharge and inflammation or you see them squint, they most likely have allergic conjunctivitis, according to TrustedHousesitters.

You can easily treat this by flushing the eyes out with sterile saline once or twice a day.

Shaking their head

Your dog may start to shake their head – this is a natural reflex that helps them remove the allergen from their face and eyes and relieve them from the discomfort.

If they shake their head frequently and excessively, this could mean they have an ear infection or significant inflammation and discharge. You should take your dog to a professional as soon as possible.

Recommended reading:

How to prevent hay fever for your dog

Antihistamines can be given to dogs to help relieve their hay fever symptoms but there are some steps pet owners can take to prevent their dog from being exposed to allergens.

Angela Laws, award-winning Head of Community at TrustedHousesitters, explains how to help keep your pet safe this allergy season:

Vacuum often to minimise indoor allergens, such as pollen and mould spores.

Take your pet for regular check-ups at the vet and keep up with flea and tick prevention.

Wash bedding and grooming products.

Change outdoor play areas and avoid fields or sections of the yard that might have allergic triggers.

You can find out more about pet allergies via the TrustedHousesitters blog.