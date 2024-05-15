As Foster Wales Monmouthshire celebrates Foster Care Fortnight, the team is actively seeking residents who can enhance a child's life.

Foster Care Fortnight runs from May 13 to 26 and aims to raise awareness of the need for foster carers as well as showing how fostering can transform lives.

Monmouthshire currently has nearly 200 children in care.

While the majority live locally with committed foster carers, a significant number are either situated far away or live in children's homes due to a lack of available foster homes.

Monmouthshire needs to recruit more than 30 new foster families by 2027 in order to provide homes for children.

The team at Foster Wales Monmouthshire is actively engaging with the community, spreading the word about how residents can really make a difference in a child's life.

On May 23, Foster Wales Monmouthshire will host an appreciation event to thank the existing foster carers for their committed work in providing warm and nurturing homes for children in care.

Anyone interested in making a real difference by offering a home, or simply wants to learn more about fostering in Monmouthshire, is encouraged to contact the team today.

Everyone, regardless of background, is encouraged to get in touch.

Special emphasis is put on those who can provide homes for babies, siblings, children with additional needs, or teenagers.

Though, anyone willing to offer anything is invited for an initial discussion.

Monmouthshire County Council's cabinet member for social care, safeguarding and accessible health services, Cllr Ian Chandler said: "Our foster carers in Monmouthshire and across the country are making a difference to our children's and young people's lives.

"Our appreciation for what they offer can't be said enough.

"They provide not only a home but also care and guidance."

He also added that more people were needed "to help the Foster Wales Monmouthshire team allow local children and young people to stay in our community.

"If you believe you can help, please get in touch today.

"The team will always be with you to provide support and guidance."

Being a foster carer with Foster Wales Monmouthshire means benefiting from a support network that includes dedicated social workers, access to ongoing training, support groups, buddying and mentoring, access to their psychology and therapy service, out-of-hours support and generous allowances.

Foster households in Monmouthshire also enjoy additional benefits like free swimming at MonLife swimming pools and discount cards.

Interested parties can reach out for a chat, arrange a home visit or drop into a sessions happening across several locations throughout this week.

These sessions are on Wednesday, May 15 between 10am and 2pm at Monmouth Hub/Library and 3pm to 5pm at Monmouth Leisure Centre. On Thursday, May 16, there will be sessions between 10am and 2pm at Chepstow Hub/Library and Chepstow Leisure Centre between 4pm and 6pm. The final session will be on Friday, May 17 between 10am and 2pm at Caldicot Hub/Library.