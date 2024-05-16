Established in 2016, Gymfinity Sports Academy in Tredegar, owned by programme directors and head coaches Zoe and Paul Reed is home to around 500 athletes.

Ladies of the Crown won bronze at The Cheerleading World Championships (Image: Georgia Weekes)

The club’s International Senior Level 6 team Ladies of the Crown is made up of 24 female athletes between the ages of 15-29.

Their hard work has paid off with the team bringing home the Wales’s first cheerleading globe and the UK’s first ever globe in this division after competing on April 27 and 28, 2024

Ladies of the Crown won their partial paid bid to compete at The Cheerleading World Championships at BCA Nationals in Telford in May 2023.

Congratulations! (Image: Georgia Weekes)

Georgia Weekes, a cheerleader from Gymfinity, said: “We won a bronze medal at The Cheerleading World Championships in Orlando, Florida. It’s a huge achievement.

Georgia with the trophy (Image: Georgia Weekes)

“Coming top three in the cheer and dance world championships is referred to as ‘globing’ or getting a globe thanks to the huge trophy.

“We have worked relentlessly all season to bring home Wales’s first ever globe. This is also the first time that a UK team has globed in this division.

“The competition division is one of the most challenging. It combines stunting and tumbling in a choreographed routine of two minutes and 30 seconds.

Congratulations! (Image: Georgia Weekes)

“The team trains all year for two and a half minutes competing on the floor and need to qualify for finals where they can compete again.

“This year was a huge success for the gym, for cheerleading, and for Wales.

Ladies of the Crown took home a bronze medal (Image: Georgia Weekes)

"Gymfinity was established in a deprived area of Tredegar, it has grown year on year, against all odds from nothing, it has become a gym that produces world class athletes who are held at very high regard in the world of gymnastics and cheerleading."

Gymfinity also has a team called ‘Junior 3 - Sovereign Supreme’ for young athletes aged between 11-15 who compete at their summit world championships.

Ladies of the Crown is made up of 24 female athletes between the ages of 15-29 (Image: Georgia Weekes)