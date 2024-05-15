JOHN DAVIES, 39, of Clos Meithrin, Two Locks, Cwmbran was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and banned from driving for 42 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Caerleon Road, Newport on January 30.

He was made the subject of a 12-week electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 7am and must pay £650 costs and a £154 surcharge.

KEELEIGH JONES, 26, of Gray Street, Abertillery must pay £286 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 23a and Junction 25 on October 8, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DANIEL BLACK, 39, of Ty Gwyn Road, Varteg, Pontypool was sentenced to a 24-month community order after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating on September 26, 2023.

He must attend a 29-day accredited programme, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was made the subject of a 24-month restraining order and has to pay a £114 victim surcharge, £100 compensation and £85 costs.

LAURA KATE MAYBERRY, 33, of Brecon Road, Abergavenny must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 in Newport on October 8, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

LEA ROBERT JONES, 53, of Beacon View, Nantyglo must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 40mph zone on the A467 in Blaina on October 10, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

BRYNLEY JOHN ANDERSON, 66, of Dibdin Close, Newport must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 on October 14, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DANISH ALI, 44, of Bandmaster Court, Newport must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 on October 8, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SARAH SHORT, 44, of Pant Y Fforest, Ebbw Vale must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 53mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 Lower Race, Pontypool on October 9, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

SALLY ROBERTS, 64, of Sutton Road, Newport must pay £174 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 on October 9, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JOHN O’BRIEN, 77, of Bolt Close, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 on October 8, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MARTIN GILLGRASS, 61, of Hill Crest View, Cwmtillery, Abertillery must pay £160 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Abergavenny on October 9, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JONATHAN DARCY, 50, of Goodrich Court, Llanyravon, Cwmbran must pay £245 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 Lower Race, Pontypool on October 8, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.