Burst water main by chain supermarket causing chaos

Burst water main by Asda and Newport Magistrates' Court causing chaos

By Lauran O'Toole

  • A burst water main on Lower Dock Street by Asda and Newport Magistrates' Court is causing chaos.
  • The main has burst directly opposite the turning for Asda in Pill.
  • Water has been captured spiralling into the air with cars being forced to slow down to dodge the water.

