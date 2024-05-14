So with any luck, we're safe for now, weather-depending (please stay warm).

But just in case the weather drops again, there is a chance of an arachnid or two entering British homes.

The UK has 650 different species of spiders, and the largest among them is the cardinal spider.

What are Cardinal Spiders?





Cardinal spiders, known internationally as Tegenaria Parietina, have been recorded to have a leg span of 12cm.

Rumour has it we have Cardinal Wolsey to thank for its name as apparently, he was terrified by the sight of the spiders at Hampton Court.

Though the species is pretty rare in Europe, they're found more commonly in the south of England.

Most of them live in buildings or walls, and like all spiders living in houses, they can withstand very dry conditions and survive for months without sustenance.

The females are larger and can grow to a body length of up to 20 mm, while males measure up to 17 mm.

However, their legs are about three times longer in length.

Are they dangerous?





All spiders can bite – that’s how most subdue and kill their prey.

Are Cardinals dangerous? Not really. Although they have been known to bite, their small fangs will only render mild discomfort in a human.

So there is no need to be fearful of these creatures.