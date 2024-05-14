Gwent Police received a report of an overturned tanker on the A48 at around 11.45am yesterday, May 13.

The road had been closed since then to facilitate the clean-up of an oil spill with it reopening at approximately 1:36pm this afternoon, May 14.

The exit slip road at J24 westbound was closed yesterday with this reopening at around 8am this morning.

No injuries were reported, according to the force.

At the time the council confirmed that specialist cleaning was underway to clear the oil spill.

A spokesperson for Newport city council said: "Our crews have been on site and working with partners to clear the road as quickly as possible.

"Because of spilled oil, specialist cleaning is required to ensure both safety and the environment is protected."