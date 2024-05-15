Employers and learners throughout Wales who have shown excellence in the company's apprenticeship schemes, and those delivered by its sub-contractors to the Welsh Government, will be honoured at an awards dinner later this month.

There are 27 finalists in the running for this year's Apprenticeship, Employment and Skills Awards, hosted by the leading work-based learning provider in Wales.

The upcoming awards will recognise a variety of categories.

These include the Foundation Apprentice of the Year Award, the Apprentice of the Year Award - which has Celtic Manor apprentice Kieran Ray as a finalist, the Higher Apprentice of the Year Award, and the Outstanding Apprentice of the Year Award. The latter category has Vale Resort's Ethan Wodecki and Emma Purcell of Little Red Berries Day Nursery in Cwmbran as finalists.

The Employer of the Year Award will also celebrate employers who have played a vital role in the success of apprentices across Wales.

Nominees for the awards span different fields and come from diverse businesses. There is a Small Employer of the Year Award, Medium Employer of the Year Award and Large Employer of the Year Award. The finalists for the latter are The Celtic Collection in Newport and the Vale Resort.

Faith O'Brien, Cambrian Training Company's managing director, said: "The awards ceremony is a time of celebration, not just for the apprentices and employers themselves but for everyone who has had the privilege of being part of their journey.

"We come together to celebrate the dedication and commitment by individuals and companies playing a crucial role in driving the economy forward and supporting the apprenticeship programme here in Wales."

The awards will be presented at The Metropole Hotel & Spa, Llandrindod Wells on May 22, acknowledging the remarkable accomplishments of apprentices and employers dedicated to apprenticeships.