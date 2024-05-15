A MAN has been caught drink-driving at a McDonald’s.
Jamie Rigby, 23, was arrested at the fast food chain’s restaurant on Lyne Road, Newport on April 24.
The defendant pleaded guilty to drink-driving with 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath in a Ford Fiesta.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
Rigby, of Quilter Close, Newport was banned from driving for 17 months after he appeared at the city’s magistrates' court.
The defendant was fined £350 and must pay a £140 surcharge and £85 costs.
