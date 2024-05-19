Tin Can Kitchen, which currently has branches in Rogerstone and Cwmbran, launched in 2020 during the pandemic.

Now, to celebrate four years, they have launched some special birthday menu items which are available to customers right up to the end of the month.

The items are: Milwaukee Hot Ham burgers in both chicken and beef, a Texas Ranger pizza and Buffalo chicken dirty fries.

In a bid to see what all the fuss was about, I headed down to their Rogerstone branch to try these items out for myself.

On a unusually sunny day, I was welcomed with the Ham Hock burgers, each chicken and beef patty paired with a slice of gammon, American Jack cheese, onions, pickles and a delicious mustard.

There was something about these burgers that gave them a distinctly spicy kick, and the crispy chicken felt like a meal in its own right. The mix of flavours was a delight to the senses, with each flavour mingling almost perfectly with the last, from the juicy gammon slice to the pickles.

If you're looking for one burger for a meal, go with the chicken, but the beef is likely your better bet if you're after a burger and fries. These are certainly perfect burgers for that lunchtime birthday treat, and the spiciness and meaty flavour really celebrate that Americana flavouring that Tin Can have become so popular for.

The Ham Hock burgers - beef (left) and chicken (right) (Image: Newsquest)These burgers are available for £11.99 each and can be customised to suit your dietary requirements.

The next stop on this Americana-flavour tour was some Buffalo chicken dirty fries - Tin Can's famous seasoned fries with chunks of crispy coated chicken covered in a rich mayonnaise drizzle. Small slices of jalapenos are nestled in the chicken strips providing a spicy kick to the fries, which I would recommend eating with a cold drink as it left my tongue tingling.

Buffalo chicken dirty fries (Image: Newsquest)These are available for just £7.69 and can be customised to suit you.

The third element of the birthday menu was the Texas Ranger pizza, a barbeque base topped with roast chicken pieces, crispy bacon, sweetcorn, sliced peppers and red onion slivers topped with a herb blend, chilli flakes and a spicy chipotle mayo.

As not a huge fan of barbeque sauce, I was a bit unsure about this pizza, but this was surprisingly fresh and the sauce actually complemented what was a heady mix of flavours to leave my palate feeling refreshed despite the spicy mayo.

Texas Ranger pizza (Image: Newsquest)The Texas Ranger comes in three sizes, small at £10.19, medium £12.69 and large for £14.69.

This whole menu was a real pleasant surprise in terms of flavour, and is a real celebration of all things Americana, and a must for those who love mixing spicy and meaty flavours.

The special birthday menu items are available now until the end of May.