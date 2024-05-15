Gwent Police officers have been spreading the word about a form which will help speed up missing person searches for vulnerable people.
The Monmouthshire neighbourhood policing team brought attention to this at a 'Time For A Cuppa' event, held at The Hub in Magor earlier this month.
Attendees learned about the Herbert Protocol, a tool for those caring for vulnerable people, which can include people living with dementia.
The form, which carers, friends or even patients can complete, lists essential details such as medication information, key contact numbers, places the person may go if lost, and recent photos.
In emergencies, recalling details can be stressful, hence, having such information on hand would allow for swift action.
Dementia patients sometimes wander and get lost, so this protocol potentially saves time and distress when a loved one goes missing.
The form and more information about the Herbert Protocol can be found on the Gwent Police website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here