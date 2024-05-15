The Monmouthshire neighbourhood policing team brought attention to this at a 'Time For A Cuppa' event, held at The Hub in Magor earlier this month.

Attendees learned about the Herbert Protocol, a tool for those caring for vulnerable people, which can include people living with dementia.

The form, which carers, friends or even patients can complete, lists essential details such as medication information, key contact numbers, places the person may go if lost, and recent photos.

In emergencies, recalling details can be stressful, hence, having such information on hand would allow for swift action.

Dementia patients sometimes wander and get lost, so this protocol potentially saves time and distress when a loved one goes missing.

The form and more information about the Herbert Protocol can be found on the Gwent Police website.