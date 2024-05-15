The sessions are organised by Newport City Council across various venues, offering advice on budgeting, managing bills, and other financial troubles.

The upcoming events include one at Maesglas Community Centre on Wednesday, May 15, from 3pm - 5pm. This event will see Newport City Homes and Citizens Advice Bureau in attendance.

There is also one at Pill Millennium Centre on Thursday, May 15 between 4pm and 6pm. In attendance at this event will be Newport City Homes, Citizens Advice Bureau, Multiply and Riverside Advice.

Residents across Newport are welcome, regardless of if they live in the venue's area or not.

Details can be found using the email costofliving@newport.gov.uk.

The sessions are funded by the UK Government's Shared Prosperity Fund.