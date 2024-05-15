Jayne's Baby Bank is in urgent need of food bank items to support mothers with children under 18 and babies.

Food donations can be dropped off to any of the charity's four shops, or sent via an online order.

Additionally, they are appealing for volunteers to assist with their newly introduced tin on the wall collections and handing out leaflets.

Products ranging from nappies, sanitary items, and toiletries, to pet food and baby formula, are all welcome if unopened and in date.

The charity, which also helps mothers in Africa, utilises donated funds to support mothers on a global scale.

The shops offer affordable clothing options for kids and adults, with children's clothes starting at just 50p and adults' from £2.

Mothers with children under 18 can take advantage of several support services the charity provides.

This includes accessing nappies free of charge, with a limit of one pack per household per week from one shop.

Other options include free sanitary items and toiletries, or a full food bank referral where mothers can request additional items such as pet food and baby milk.

Mothers can also avail of a free 'top up' shop to help them get through the week, choosing four to five food items a week.

The salon also hosts a pet food bank, offering free pet food supported by the Pet Food Bank.

Further assistance is available if needed, this requires the mother to place a written request that will be reviewed by the charity's trustees.

Jayne's Baby Bank is also committed to providing all new mothers in Wales with a bundle of essential clothes (0-12 months) for free, which they deliver to the neonatal ward.

The organisation strives to offer effective support while driving sustainability.

All proceeds are funnelled back into the charity's operations to aid families primarily in Wales, the UK, and also in Africa and Ukraine through shipping and third parties.

The charity operates with a dedicated team of volunteers who all work without pay to make a difference in the lives of mothers who need it most.

Non-customers or donors in need are directed to contact the Citizens Advice to be provided with a food bank referral.

Donations can be primarily dropped off at the donation centre, Jayne's Baby Bank HQ, located at Sainsburys Estate Pontllanfraith, to relieve the shops from getting too full.

The shops are scattered across Gwent with locations in Risca, Blackwood, Pontypool, and Brynmawr.

Each shop is equipped with a baby bank, charity shop, and a food bank and offers free parking facilities.