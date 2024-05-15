A Welsh animal rescue charity is looking for pets to feature in its 2025 calendar.

Many Tears Animal Rescue, based in Gorslas, has put out a call for high-quality images of dogs or cats adopted through them.

Photos can embody any theme, and if chosen, will be included in the calendar that's due for sale before Christmas.

Those interested should send their pictures to support@manytearsrescue.org. Pictures must not include human subjects.

Photographers will be notified via email if their photo is selected.