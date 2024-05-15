Householder Liz Lewis had asked for planning permission for the extension that included the part change of use of an integral garage into a store room as well as the addition of a new kitchen, cloakroom and hallway at her home at Wentwood View.

When planning permission was granted for the house in the cul-de-sac, which is within the town’s development boundary, permitted development rights were removed for enclosures and buildings to the front of the principle elevations of the house.

But Monmouthshire County Council’s planning department said the “modest” addition would be “clearly” a “secondary and subordinate element” and approved the application.

Neighbours had objected to the original proposal to build a single replacement detached garage but that plan was dropped during the application process which planners said was “welcomed”.

A bat box and bird box will be fitted to the house and two hedgehog hotels will be placed in the back garden as biodiversity enhancements.