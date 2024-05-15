The Fearless website is run by the crimefighting charity Crimestoppers but specifically targeted at younger people and offers “non-judgemental information and advice about crime and criminality” as well as ways to report crimes anonymously.

Martin Smith, from the Gwent Police and Crime Commissioner’s office who is responsible for tackling violent crime, told Monmouthshire councillors the website works across Wales and England and was set up as younger people don’t use the same communication methods as their parents.

He said: “Young people don’t use Facebook or even make telephone calls they use Tik Tok, Snapchat and something else probably so Crimestoppers has launched Fearless which is designed for young people.”

Councillors were considering a plan by Gwent police, councils across the area and other public bodies to reduce serious violence.

At the meeting chief inspector Amanda Thomas, in response to a question from a councillor who said the public will often report incidents and concerns to them, said crimes and tip off can be reported to the 101 service, through direct messaging the Gwent Police Facebook page and through Crimestoppers.

She said the force has to account for intelligence received through the anonymous crime reporting charity.