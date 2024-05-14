Lower Dock Street in Pill, Newport, was flooded from around 12pm this afternoon following reports of a burst water main pipe.

According to an eyewitness report, the pipe had burst directly opposite the turning for Asda in Pill, near Newport Magistrates' Court.

An image taken at the scene shows the water spiralling into the air from the burst pipe.

Welsh Water, who are responsible for all water works across Wales, confirmed that they had crews on the scene following a report that a fire hydrant "had been operated illegally".

In a statement provided to the Argus, a spokesperson said: "Our crews attended following a report that a fire hydrant had been operated illegally.

“It has now been closed and our water network was not affected.

“These hydrants should only be operated by authorised operators as they are crucial to help maintain water supplies and for firefighting purposes and any suspicious activity should be reported to Welsh Water immediately.”

Eyewitnesses took to social media around 1.30pm, sharing that the road was saturated in "flood water" and advised other drivers to avoid the area.

Another eyewitness said she believed it would "be chaos to fix" the burst main.

She added: "There was flood water in the road when I left, it has probably worsened now. I did tell Asda about it.

"I won't be going home that way."

Asda have also been contacted for comment on the incident.