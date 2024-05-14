South Wales Argus
LIVE: 36-year-old man dies following incident near Maindee Police Station

Summary

36-year-old man dies in incident on Chepstow Road, Newport

By Sallie Phillips

Our live feed has now finished.

  • An incident has closed the road between Maindee Police Station and Albert Avenue, Newport.
  • Diversions are in place.
  • Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

