South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

LIVE: Road closed near Maindee Police Station after reports of incident

Live

Incident closes road near Maindee Police Station

Emergency
Newport
By Sallie Phillips

  • An incident has closed the road between Maindee Police Station and Albert Avenue, Newport.
  • Diversions are in place.
  • Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos