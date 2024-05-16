Indian Summer, based in Monmouth, have recently secured a four star food hygiene rating following a recent inspection.

The inspection, carried out on April 30, has awarded the takeaway an overall rating of good.

The Food Hygiene Rating Act 2013 became law in Wales on March 4, 2013, requiring all businesses selling food in Wales - including pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, takeaways, schools, hospitals, canteens, care homes and corner shops – to display hygiene ratings in a prominent place, and to provide the information verbally if requested over the phone.

Inspections are carried out by the local authority officers, and ratings - from zero, meaning urgent improvement is necessary or they may risk closure; to five, meaning standards are excellent - are updated on the FSA website.

Each inspection is carried out under three specific categories.

These are hygienic food handling, which covers the hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage; cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, which involves the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control, to enable good food hygiene; and management of food safety which covers the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

For each category, a business is given a rating of between very unsatisfactory and very good.

Indian Summer was given a rating of good for both hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, while the rating of generally satisfactory was given to the management of food safety.

As a result, the overall rating given to Indian Summer was four stars or good.

The team behind Indian Summer posted the news of their rating the evening of the inspection.

They said: "Proud to have achieved four out of five star food hygiene rating. Indian Summer Monmouth: the best Indian in Monmouth hands-down.

"Please come and try our delicious food. We are here to stay - we ain't going anywhere anytime soon!"



