Hundreds of families have been waiting for months to get the compensation recommended by the Infected Blood Inquiry set up seven years ago.

On Tuesday evening, Newport East MP Jessica Morden handed the petition into the House of Commons after making a speech.

Ms Morden has been working closely with constituents impacted by the inquiry since its inception in 2017, particularly Colin and Janet Smith who lost their son Colin to AIDS, contracted from infected blood products, in 1990.

During her speech to the House of Commons, Ms Morden highlighted the dedication and commitment of Janet and Colin's daughter-in-law Laura Smith in getting all of the signatures for the petition.

She said the signatures had been collected "out of much love for Colin".

Colin's father, Colin Sr, was also quoted by Ms Morden.

She said he told her that 30 years ago the family would have been more likely to "have a brick thrown through the window" than the messages of support.

Ms Morden said testimony like this made the petition "even more important".

The petition is calling for the compensation recommended by the inquiry to begin "without delay".