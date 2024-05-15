Cllr. Dimitri Batrouni has been elected as leader of Newport's Labour group, and he will also become the head of Newport Council.

He will replace outgoing leader Cllr Jane Mudd, who has recently been elected as Gwent's Police and Crime Commissioner.

It was also confirmed that Cllr Mudd will remain as the councillor for Malpas, and that Cllr Deb Davies has been re-elected as deputy leader.

The news was confirmed by Newport Labour's official X, formerly Twitter, account, on Tuesday evening.

The tweets were posted alongside a picture of Cllr Batrouni and Cllr Mudd.

The thread read: "Congratulations to Cllr. Dimitri Batrouni, who this evening has been elected as the new leader of the Labour group in Newport.

"On congratulating Dimitri, we also a pay tribute to Cllr. Jane Mudd who has served as Leader of the group, and the city since 2019 through the toughest and darkest times our city has seen for a century.

"Thank you, Jane. As you step down you leave the city stronger and ready for what comes next. Cllr. Mudd will remain as a councillor for Malpas. Cllr. Deb Davies was re-elected as Deputy Leader of the Labour group."