Officers were called to Chepstow Road in Newport at around 6pm on Tuesday, May 14, where a man was found unresponsive.

Chepstow Road was closed just after 6.30pm, and a drone ban put in place at around 8.45pm.

They attended the scene alongside colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service, who confirmed a 36-year-old man had died.

Gwent Police have notified the next of kin who are being supported by specialist officers.

Chief Superintendent Matthew Williams said: "We would like to reassure the communities of Newport that we are doing everything we can to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.​​

"Officers are currently in the area carrying out further enquiries; if you have any questions or concerns, please do speak to them.​

"Our thoughts remain with the victims family and friends.​

"We urge you, if you have any information, please call 101 or DM us quoting 2400157385."

Members of the public are also reminded that they can call Crimestoppers with information anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The road remained closed and the drone ban was still in place as of 10.30pm on Tuesday evening.